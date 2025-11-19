Flournoy hauled in his lone target for a two-yard touchdown in Monday's 33-16 win over the Raiders.

Though he finished with his second-lowest yardage output since Week 3, Flournoy was able to find paydirt on his lone target for quarterback Dak Prescott's fourth and final passing score of the night. Flournoy drew a start while CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were benched for the opening drive in a coach's decision, but Lamb and Pickens still ended up handily leading Dallas receivers in playing time. The 26-year-old took the field for 29 of the Cowboys' 67 offensive snaps, with his 43 percent share narrowly placing him ahead of KaVontae Turpin (34 percent) for third among wideouts.