Flournoy caught just two of eight targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Ravens.

Flournoy logged 66 percent of the offensive snaps against Baltimore, and his eight targets were good for second on the team and a respectable 20 percent share. He obviously was unable to do much with them against a stingy Ravens secondary. Flournoy has a valuable role as the third receiver in a Dallas offense that likes to use plenty of 11 personnel, but he'd likely need an injury to CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens to become anything more than a bench stash in fantasy.