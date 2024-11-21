Flournoy played 54 of the Cowboys' 83 snaps on offense and finished with two catches for 19 yards on three targets in Monday's 34-10 loss to the Texans.

With Dallas making Jalen Brooks a healthy inactive for Week 11, Flournoy stepped in as the Cowboys' new No. 3 receiver and made his first NFL start alongside wideouts CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Tolbert. Even with quarterback Cooper Rush dropping back 60 times on the night while the Cowboys trailed by double digits for most of the contest, Flournoy was unable to carve out much volume in the passing game. The rookie sixth-round pick will be a candidate to see his snaps reduced once Brandin Cooks (knee) is deemed ready to return from injured reserve.