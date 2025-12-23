Flournoy (knee) was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Dallas had deemed Flournoy a limited participant for Monday's walk-through session, but the wideout may have suffered a setback in that workout that prompted the team to hold him out for Tuesday's practice. Flournoy was still present at the Cowboys' facility Tuesday, though he was relegated to rehabbing off to the side and was sporting a brace on his right knee, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. He'll have one more chance to practice this week before the Cowboys decide whether he'll take a designation into Thursday's game at Washington.