Flournoy agreed to a one-year contract extension worth up to $6 million with Dallas on Thursday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Flournoy has been a nice find for the Cowboys after they selected him in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The wideout tallied a career-best 40 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns over 16 regular-season games last year and is set for a larger role as the team's No. 3 wide receiver in 2026. Flournoy is now in line to remain with Dallas through 2027, and he could be a great value if he proves to be productive with potentially increased opportunities during the upcoming campaign.