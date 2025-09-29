Flournoy caught both his targets for 14 yards and added 12 rushing yards on his only carry in Sunday's 40-40 overtime tie against the Packers.

With CeeDee Lamb (ankle) sidelined, Flournoy played 16 snaps on offense and saw multiple targets for a second straight game. Lamb has avoided being placed on IR so far despite a high-ankle sprain, but his absence is expected to last multiple weeks, meaning Flournoy should retain a role in the Cowboys' passing game for a Week 5 tilt against the Jets.