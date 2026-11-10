Flournoy caught two of three targets for 53 yards during Sunday's 27-23 win over the Colts.

Flournoy had a chance to operate in a more prominent role on offense with George Pickens (hamstring) inactive, but Flournoy ultimately finished with his fewest catches since Week 3. The wide receiver helped set up Dallas for the game-winning score late in the fourth quarter, reeling in a deep ball from quarterback Dak Prescott for a 46-yard gain. Flournoy has now reeled in 32 of 47 targets for 395 yards and two touchdowns over nine contests so far during the 2026 campaign.