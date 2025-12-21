Flournoy (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Flournoy caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown before sustaining a knee injury on a hard hit in the first half. The 26-year-old came into Week 16 with 33 catches (on 47 targets) for 406 yards and three touchdowns over 14 games. In his absence, the Cowboys will have four available wide receivers in CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, KaVontae Turpin and Jonathan Mingo. Flournoy will have a short time to recover before Dallas' Week 16 contest versus the Commanders on Christmas Day.