Cowboys' Ryan Switzer: Able to do drills Monday
Switzer (hamstring) was able to take part in individual drills during Monday's practice, DallasCowboys.com reports.
The rookie receiver and kick returner has been out for almost two weeks with a hamstring strain, but he appears close to a full return. Switzer may not play in Saturday's exhibition game against the Rams as the Cowboys keep their focus on having him available for Week 1, but that still leaves the fourth-round pick with plenty of time to get in some preseason action before games begin to count.
