Cowboys' Ryan Switzer: Active Thursday
Switzer is active for Thursday's showdown with the Redskins, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Switzer will suit up for Thursday's divisional tilt after being limited in practice all week with an unspecified ankle injury. The 23-year-old wideout is more of a special teams performer and has only been targeted on offense twice this season.
