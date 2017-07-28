Cowboys' Ryan Switzer: Day-to-day with hamstring injury
Switzer (hamstring) is listed as day-to-day on the Cowboys' injury report, The Dallas Morning News reports. "Nothing I'm too concerned about. Hopefully it is day-to-day. I recover fast," said Switzer on Thursday.
The rookie tweaked his hamstring during a drill Thursday, but initial reports suggest that he won't be sidelined for too long. Still, the Cowboys will likely be cautious with Switzer to limit the chances of him aggravating it before he's back to 100 percent. Switzer, a fourth round selection, is the leading candidate to take over return duties for the Cowboys this season.
