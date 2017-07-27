Switzer injured his hamstring at Thursday's practice, The Dallas Morning News reports. "Switzer has a hamstring [issue]," head coach Jason Garrett said. "But I don't know the extent yet."

After the release of Lucky Whitehead earlier this week, Switzer is the leading candidate to handle return duties for the Cowboys in 2017, but a hamstring injury conspired to force him to the sideline. Because the severity of the concern is unknown, there's no telling how long he'll be away from the practice field. Cole Beasley will likely handle punt returns, at least, during Switzer's absence.