Switzer was a limited participant at the Cowboys' practice Monday with an ankle injury.

Switzer played only a handful of snaps in last Thursday's loss to the Chargers (mostly special teams), but apparently tweaked his ankle at some point. The 23-year-old's status for Thursday's game against the Redskins should become clearer as the week goes on, but he mostly remains just a return man with the rest of the Cowboys receiving corps currently healthy.