Switzer finished the regular season with six catches on seven targets for 41 yards, five rushing yards on four carries, and 856 return yards including a punt return for a touchdown.

The rookie wide receiver didn't get much of a chance to contribute on offense, but he improved as a kick returner as the season progressed, with his Week 13 punt return TD against Washington standing as the highlight of his campaign. As long as Cole Beasley is a Cowboy, Switzer likely won't see much action as a slot receiver, but he should enter 2018 as the team's primary return man.