Cowboys' Ryan Switzer: Makes mark on special teams in 2017
Switzer finished the regular season with six catches on seven targets for 41 yards, five rushing yards on four carries, and 856 return yards including a punt return for a touchdown.
The rookie wide receiver didn't get much of a chance to contribute on offense, but he improved as a kick returner as the season progressed, with his Week 13 punt return TD against Washington standing as the highlight of his campaign. As long as Cole Beasley is a Cowboy, Switzer likely won't see much action as a slot receiver, but he should enter 2018 as the team's primary return man.
