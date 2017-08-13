Play

Switzer (hamstring) is not expected to play Saturday, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.

Switzer is bouncing back from a hamstring injury, so his absence Saturday wouldn't be shocking. However, with Cole Beasley getting a veteran night off, it's not clear who will return punts.

