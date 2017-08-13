Cowboys' Ryan Switzer: Not expected to play Saturday
Switzer (hamstring) is not expected to play Saturday, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.
Switzer is bouncing back from a hamstring injury, so his absence Saturday wouldn't be shocking. However, with Cole Beasley getting a veteran night off, it's not clear who will return punts.
