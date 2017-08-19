Cowboys' Ryan Switzer: Officially out Saturday vs. Colts
Switzer (hamstring), as expected, will not take the field for Saturday's preseason tilt against the Colts, Bryan Broaddus of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Switzer is currently working to get back from a hamstring injury, though apparently hasn't recovered enough to take the field Saturday. It's unclear who will return kicks and punts in his absence.
