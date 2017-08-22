Play

Switzer (hamstring) was shown participating in agility drills Tuesday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Switzer is a serious contender for return duties in Dallas, and the video shows a few reasons why. This is set to keep Switzer on the Week 1 roster, and his preseason contributions in the last two games can only help his offensive snap counts this season.

