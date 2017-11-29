Cowboys' Ryan Switzer: Questionable for Thursday
Switzer (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Redskins, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
Switzer was limited in practice the entire week due to an unspecified ankle injury. If he isn't able to play Thursday, a combination of Jourdan Lewis and Cole Beasley will likely take over return duties on both punts and kickoffs.
