Switzer seems locked in as the Cowboys' top punt returner for 2017 following the release of Lucky Whitehead.

The fourth-round pick was considered the favorite for the job anyway after amassing over 1,000 yards and seven TDs on punt returns during his four years at UNC, but the decision to cut Whitehead at the beginning of training camp removes any real competition Switzer had. Expect the rookie's primary contribution this season to come on special teams, but if Cole Beasley's hamstring acts up again he could also see some targets out of the slot.