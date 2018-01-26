Cowboys' Ryan Switzer: Undergoes minor ankle surgery
Switzer recently underwent surgery to remove bone spurs in his left ankle, Mickey Spagnola of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Switzer was bothered by an ankle injury during the final five games of the 2017 season. This procedure isn't considered to be serious and the budding wideout is expected to be healthy in time for offseason workouts.
