Cowboys' Ryan Switzer: Unlikely to play Sunday
Switzer is unlikely to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Raiders due to a hamstring injury, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
While the rookie receiver was a limited participant in practice this week, the Cowboys are still going to hold off and letting him return to the field. It's likely just precautionary, as Switzer appears to have secured a spot on the team's final roster thanks in large part to his abilities as a return man.
