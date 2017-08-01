Cowboys' Ryan Switzer: Will miss HOF game
Switzer (hamstring) will not travel with the Cowboys for Thursday's Hall of Fame Game, David Helman of DallasCowboys.com reports.
Switzer tweaked his hamstring in practice last week and the minor injury has lingered enough to keep him sidelined for the HOF game. The 2017 fourth-rounder is still considered day-to-day as he won't be unnecessarily rushed back onto the field.
