Switzer (hamstring) is expected to miss Saturday's preseason tilt against the Colts, Bryan Broaddus of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Switzer is currently working to get back from a hamstring injury, though apparently hasn't recovered enough to take the field Saturday. Once healthy, he'll again enter the competition for the kick and punt return jobs.

