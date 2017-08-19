Cowboys' Ryan Switzer: Won't play Saturday
Switzer (hamstring) is expected to miss Saturday's preseason tilt against the Colts, Bryan Broaddus of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Switzer is currently working to get back from a hamstring injury, though apparently hasn't recovered enough to take the field Saturday. Once healthy, he'll again enter the competition for the kick and punt return jobs.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ryan Switzer: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Ryan Switzer: Able to do drills Monday•
-
Cowboys' Ryan Switzer: Will miss HOF Game•
-
Cowboys' Ryan Switzer: Expected to miss HOF game•
-
Cowboys' Ryan Switzer: Day-to-day with hamstring injury•
-
Cowboys' Ryan Switzer: Hurts hamstring Thursday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...
-
Breakouts 3.0: Don't fear the rookies
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his all-star list of his favorite Draft Day targets in Breakouts...