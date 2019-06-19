Yurachek (undisclosed) signed an undisclosed contract with Dallas on Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Yurachek was recently waived by the Raiders on June 6, but was able to find a new team quickly. The Marshall product is dealing with an undisclosed injury, however. Yurachek will likely have to beat out Jamize Olawale in training camp in order to nail down the the team's only fullback roster spot.

