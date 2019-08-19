Cowboys' Ryan Yurachek: Returns to health
Yurachek (undisclosed) played 28 snaps during Saturday's preseason game against the Rams.
Yuracheck signed a deal with the Cowboys after reaching an injury settlement with the Raiders, though the details of his injury were never revealed. Despite this, he appears to have returned to health, as he was on the field for 19 special-teams plays and nine offensive plays Saturday.
