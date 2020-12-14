Smith returned to the game after suffering a broken hand in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith made his first career start on defense in Week 14. He briefly went to the locker room in the second half with a hand injury, but he returned to the field and finished the game. The Cowboys believe Smith may be able to play through this injury for the remainder of the season, although he'd likely require some sort of protection on his hand. Smith's practice reps may be limited this week, but considering he already played through it once, he should be in the lineup next week against the 49ers.