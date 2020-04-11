Cowboys' Saivion Smith: Inks deal with Dallas
Smith signed with the Cowboys on Friday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Undrafted out of Alabama in 2018, Smith signed with the Jaguars but got cut at the end of camp before seeing action in the XFL this season. He'll fill a depth role in the Dallas secondary if he makes the gameday roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
0.5 PPR mock draft exit survey
The CBS Fantasy team reacts to their latest mock draft.
-
4/10 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down every aspect of the Brandin Cooks trade before profiling the 2020...
-
April 0.5 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg analyzes our mock draft held just before the Brandin Cooks trade changes some...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Rodgers
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Updated Rams projections
The Rams dealt Brandin Cooks to Houston, opening up a huge opportunity for someone in the offense....