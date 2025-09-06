Williams logged five tackles (three solo) during the Cowboys' 24-20 loss to the Eagles on Thursday.

Williams missed all of last season after tearing his ACL and MCL during training camp, so Thursday's game marked his first regular-season game since Jan. 7, 2024 against the Commanders. He played 39 of 63 defensive snaps (61.9 percent) which was more than fellow defensive ends Marshawn Kneeland (30), Dante Fowler (27) and Donovan Ezeiruaku (22). Williams and the Cowboys will head home to Dallas to host their NFC East rival Giants on Sunday, Sept. 14.