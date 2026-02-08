Williams played in 17 games during the 2025-26 regular season, totaling 37 tackles (including 1.0 sacks), two defensed passes, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Williams took on a larger role after missing all of 2024 while recovering from a torn ACL. He logged the first five starts of his career and totaled a career-high 469 defensive snaps, but while he also recorded a career-best 37 stops, he registered only 1.0 sacks after totaling 9.5 sacks across his first two seasons. Williams is slated to be an unrestricted free agent, and there's no guarantee the Cowboys will attempt to bring him back.