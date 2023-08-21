Williams recorded the Cowboys' only sack of Geno Smith during Saturday's preseason loss to the Seahawks, Jon Machota and Saad Yousef of The Athletic report.

The second-year defensive end showed some slick moves as he faked a speed rush around Seattle's starting left tackle Charles Cross, then adjusted and drove straight past the lineman to bring down Smith. The Ole Miss product doesn't yet have the reputation of Micah Parsons or DeMarcus Lawrence as a pass rusher, but Williams recorded four sacks on only 264 defensive snaps as a rookie, and with offenses focused on slowing down the two bigger names in the Dallas front seven, he could be primed for a big season.