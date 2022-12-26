Williams expects to suit up Thursday against the Titans after he suffered a few facial lacerations from a car accident Dec. 22, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Although Williams missed Saturday's game versus Philadelphia due to both neck stiffness and a few cuts on his face he sustained in a car accident last Thursday, it's since been revealed that he didn't suffer a concussion and now anticipates playing Week 17 in Tennessee. The rookie is slated to continue operating in his usual rotational role on Dallas' defensive line.