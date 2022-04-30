The Cowboys selected Williams in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 56th overall.

Williams is incredibly athletic, boasting a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 261 pounds, and he was a productive pass-rushing specialist at Mississippi. He likely fell this far because he was arrested in 2020 on a felony sexual battery charge, though that was eventually dropped and his place on the Mississippi roster reinstated. In Dallas, he'll serve as yet another sizable, athletic defender in the front seven and provide a pass-rushing replacement for free-agent departure Randy Gregory.