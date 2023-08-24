Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones doesn't expect Williams to face any league discipline this season after his arrest Sunday, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports. "I don't anticipate this impacting his time on the field, and I do have all the details," Jones said Wednesday.

The second-year edge rusher faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon and a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, with the substance in question being less than one gram of THC. While Williams could draw a suspension from the NFL at some point for violation of its personal conduct policy -- especially after he was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving in January -- the league prefers to wait until the legal process has concluded before handing down any discipline, and the timing of his arrest likely means that won't happen until the season is over. Williams, a second-round pick in 2022, racked up four sacks in 15 games as a rookie and figures to see plenty of favorable matchups along the line while offenses are focused on containing Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.