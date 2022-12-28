Williams doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's matchup against the Titans, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Williams missed the team's Week 16 win over Philadelphia due to neck stiffness and a few cuts on his face steaming from a car accident last Thursday. However, he said Monday that he expected to play Thursday, and he's officially been cleared for game action. Across 13 appearances, the rookie second-round pick has totaled 20 tackles and three sacks while playing a rotational role in Dallas secondary.