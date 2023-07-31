Williams left practice early Monday after suffering a shoulder injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The severity of the injury is not yet known, but Williams will continue to be evaluated, according to Gehlken. The second-year pro figures to be an important part of Dallas' depth on the defensive line, after his four-sack rookie season. He'll now focus on getting healthy and returning to the practice field.
