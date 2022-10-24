Williams recorded two sacks among his three tackles in Sunday's win over the Lions.

While Micah Parsons (who also picked up his seventh sack of the season Sunday) and DeMarcus Lawrence get most of the attention in the Cowboys' pass rush, Williams is increasingly coming on as the rookie gets acclimated to the NFL. His two sacks of Jared Goff were the first of his career, and on the second one he also forced and recovered a fumble, setting Dallas up for their final touchdown of the game late in the fourth quarter. With offensive lines forced to focus on the disruptive Parsons, Williams could emerge as a deep-league IDP asset in the second half of the season.