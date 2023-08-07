Williams (shoulder) appears to be back to full health after fully participating at the Cowboys' Monday practice.
Williams missed the last few practices due to a shoulder strain. His return saw him creat pressure on a few occasions during the combo drills and full team work. The 24-year-old is again expected to provide depth at defensive end for Dallas in the upcoming season.
