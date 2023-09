Williams (foot) was a limited participant at practice Thursday ahead of Sunday's game at the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

It's a step in the right direction for Williams after he missed practice entirely Wednesday. It's still unclear whether he'll be healthy enough to play in Week 1, however, and if he misses time, it could mean an increase in edge reps for fourth-round rookie Viliami Fehoko.