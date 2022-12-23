Williams won't be available for Saturday's game against the Eagles due to a concussion and a strained neck, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Williams suffered the pair of injuries after he was involved in vehicle collision Thursday. Considering the fact that the Cowboys play the Titans on Thursday night in Week 17, Williams looks like he could be in line to miss two games due to the injuries. In Williams' absence, Dante Fowler and Takkarist McKinley could see added opportunities in the Cowboys' defensive-end rotation.