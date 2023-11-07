Williams recorded three tackles (two solo), one sack and one forced fumble during Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.

Williams played just 19 percent of defensive snaps during Sunday's narrow divisional loss, his second-lowest snap share of the season, but he nonetheless made an impact with a sack of Jalen Hurts in the first quarter. Though Hurts managed to recover his own fumble, Williams was able to showcase a spark and could begin pushing for an increased rotational role. The 2022 second-round pick's next chance to make an impact will come Week 10 versus the Giants.