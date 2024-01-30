Williams recorded 26 tackles (15 solo) including 4.5 sacks while adding a forced fumble over 17 regular-season games in 2023.
A second-round pick in 2022, Williams split his time between the pass rush and punt-blocking duties, seeing 287 snaps on defense and 295 on special teams, and he made an impact in each area. The Ole Miss hasn't had a chance to really shine as an edge rusher yet in the NFL, but his time could be coming in 2024 -- Dorance Armstrong, who piled up 16.0 sacks over the last two seasons, will likely depart in free agency, leaving a vacancy as the primary pass-rushing complement to Micah Parsons.
