Cowboys' Sean Lee: Active for SNF
Lee (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game in Oakland, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Lee returned from the hamstring injury in last week's win over the Giants, notching 18 tackles along with his first interception of the season. He was held out of Friday's practice, but it appears his absence was just a precaution. Lee's availability is bad news for the entire Oakland offense, as he's easily the most valuable player in the back seven of the Dallas defense.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.