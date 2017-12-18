Cowboys' Sean Lee: Active for SNF

Lee (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game in Oakland, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Lee returned from the hamstring injury in last week's win over the Giants, notching 18 tackles along with his first interception of the season. He was held out of Friday's practice, but it appears his absence was just a precaution. Lee's availability is bad news for the entire Oakland offense, as he's easily the most valuable player in the back seven of the Dallas defense.