Cowboys' Sean Lee: Active in Week 15

Lee (pectoral) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The veteran linebacker will thus be available for the pivotal late-season conference matchup against a Rams offense that's looked much better in the last two games. Lee's presence is particularly valued considering fellow linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will miss another game with his neck injury Sunday.

