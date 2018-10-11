Cowboys' Sean Lee: Advances to individual work

Lee (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Lee seemingly took a step forward Thursday in his recovery from the left hamstring strain by taking part in individual drills for the first time since suffering the injury Week 3 in Seattle. However, Lee's activity didn't result in a change in his level of practice participation, which likely means he's trending toward a third straight absence Sunday against the Jaguars. The Cowboys should formally clarify his status for the weekend at the conclusion of Friday's practice.

