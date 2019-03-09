Cowboys' Sean Lee: Agrees to restructured contract
Lee agreed Saturday to a restructured contract which will pay $3.5 million, but has a chance to become higher thanks to incentives, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This is probably a bigger deal for Lee than it is the Cowboys, as the emergence of Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch essentially made the long-time linebacker obsolete. The additional salary-cap savings will aid in the Cowboys desire to retain a handful of core players set to hit the open market, as the injury-prone linebacker will likely not play enough to hit the necessary incentives.
