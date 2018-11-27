Cowboys' Sean Lee: Aiming to practice next week
Lee (hamstring) won't play Thursday at New Orleans but hopes to return to practice next week, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
With his fourth consecutive absence imminent, Lee is approaching the front end of his 4-to-6-week recovery timetable from a left hamstring strain. Considering Lee's lengthy medical history, the Cowboys likely will exercise caution to make sure he's as healthy as possible for the upcoming playoff push. Plus, Jaylon Smith and rookie Leighton Vander Esch have played admirably during his absence, so Lee may be held out until he's 100 percent.
More News
-
Cowboys' Sean Lee: Expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Cowboys' Sean Lee: Likely set for multi-week absence•
-
Cowboys' Sean Lee: Expected to miss time with injury•
-
Cowboys' Sean Lee: Questionable to return to Monday's game•
-
Cowboys' Sean Lee: Set to dress in Week 7•
-
Cowboys' Sean Lee: Turns in full practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
With injuries starting to pile up and the playoffs just around the corner, Fantasy players...