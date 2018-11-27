Cowboys' Sean Lee: Aiming to practice next week

Lee (hamstring) won't play Thursday at New Orleans but hopes to return to practice next week, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

With his fourth consecutive absence imminent, Lee is approaching the front end of his 4-to-6-week recovery timetable from a left hamstring strain. Considering Lee's lengthy medical history, the Cowboys likely will exercise caution to make sure he's as healthy as possible for the upcoming playoff push. Plus, Jaylon Smith and rookie Leighton Vander Esch have played admirably during his absence, so Lee may be held out until he's 100 percent.