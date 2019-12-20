Play

Cowboys' Sean Lee: Clear of injury designation

Lee (pectoral/thigh) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lee didn't practice Wednesday or Friday this week, but the team apparently isn't concerned about the injury for Sunday's contest. The veteran will receive another start with Leighton Vander Esch (neck) still sidelined.

