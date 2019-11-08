Play

Cowboys' Sean Lee: Clear of pectoral injury

Lee (pectoral) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lee actually finished the week not practicing, but the absence wasn't injury related. The veteran linebacker has seen an increased amount of playing time in recent weeks, including an 85 percent share of defensive snaps Week 9 against the Giants.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories