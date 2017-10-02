Cowboys' Sean Lee: Closing in on return to the field

Lee (hamstring) is nearing a return to game action, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Given Lee's injury history, it wouldn't be surprising if he misses another week. The 31-year-old has battled and overcome a plethora of lower body injuries throughout his career, and a nagging hamstring is something that could linger for weeks if there is a premature return. However, reports are that Lee seems to be progressing nicely. The decision will likely be a matter of risk-reward.