Cowboys' Sean Lee: Contemplating future

Lee said that he's "leaning towards playing again" when asked about his future in football Wednesday, David Moore of Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee battled through multiple hamstring injuries in 2018, the severity of which limited him to nine games and allowed rookie Pro Bowler Leighton Vander Esch to usurp him as the starter. The 32-year-old veteran ends the season with a career-low 30 tackles, and has one year remaining on his contract with the Cowboys. "I want to continue to play the game," Lee said, "but I have to evaluate physically where I'm at."